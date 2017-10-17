US Ski & Snowboard Association Announces Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team

Fifty young alpine and freestyle athletes from across Colorado were recognized yesterday as USSA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars. These promising young athletes compete on the local, national and international level in pursuit of their US Ski Team and Olympic dreams. The All-star team includes 30 alpine skiers and 20 freestyle skiers.
“Congratulations to the new members of the All-Star team,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “We’re thrilled to support the next generation of alpine and freestyle skiers as they train and compete across Colorado during this Olympic year.”
As a proud supporter of local youth ski training, Colorado Ski Country USA awards all 50 All-stars a CSCUSA Colorado All-Star Pass which provides unlimited access to 22 Colorado Ski Country USA resorts to train and ski during the 2017-18 season.
Here’s a complete list of all-stars and their ski clubs:
Casey Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail , Freestyle
Jesse Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Max Bervy, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Taylor Brandt, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Cleo Braun, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Allyson Cornelius, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Cooper Cornelius, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Jacob Dilling, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Dexter Edelman, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Burke Fancher, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Bridger Gile, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Wyatt Hall, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Kaitlyn Harsch, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Ben Heofer, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Sky Kelsey, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Serina Kidd, University of Denver, Alpine
Kellen Kinsella, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Storm Klomhaus, University of Denver, Alpine
Heidi Kloser, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Edwin Kust, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
James Lahrman, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Tristan Lane, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
Joey Lang, Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club, Freestyle
Tegan Large, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Gus LeBlanc, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Tanner Lyle, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Matthew Macaluso, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Wiley Maple, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine
George McQuinn, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Freestyle
Hannah Miles, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Tanner Murphy, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Kyle Negomir, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Patrick Ottley, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Kai Owens, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Nelson Oxley, Winter Park Competition Center, Alpine
Cole Puckett, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Kenzie Radway, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Hallee Ray, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle
Jack Reich, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Allie Resnick, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Nicolas Richeda, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Maggie Ryan, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Trey Seymour, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Avital Shimko, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle
Oliver Smith, Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club, Freestyle
Josephine Trueblood, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine
Trevor Wahl, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle
Tori Ware, Team Summit, Freestyle
Marat Washburn, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine
Landon Wendler, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle