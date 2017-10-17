US Ski & Snowboard Association Announces Rocky Mountain Division All-Star Team

Fifty young alpine and freestyle athletes from across Colorado were recognized yesterday as USSA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars. These promising young athletes compete on the local, national and international level in pursuit of their US Ski Team and Olympic dreams. The All-star team includes 30 alpine skiers and 20 freestyle skiers.

“Congratulations to the new members of the All-Star team,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “We’re thrilled to support the next generation of alpine and freestyle skiers as they train and compete across Colorado during this Olympic year.”

As a proud supporter of local youth ski training, Colorado Ski Country USA awards all 50 All-stars a CSCUSA Colorado All-Star Pass which provides unlimited access to 22 Colorado Ski Country USA resorts to train and ski during the 2017-18 season.

Here’s a complete list of all-stars and their ski clubs:

Casey Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail , Freestyle

Jesse Andringa, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Max Bervy, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Taylor Brandt, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Cleo Braun, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Allyson Cornelius, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Cooper Cornelius, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Jacob Dilling, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Dexter Edelman, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Burke Fancher, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Bridger Gile, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Wyatt Hall, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Kaitlyn Harsch, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Ben Heofer, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Sky Kelsey, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Serina Kidd, University of Denver, Alpine

Kellen Kinsella, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Storm Klomhaus, University of Denver, Alpine

Heidi Kloser, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Edwin Kust, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

James Lahrman, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Tristan Lane, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

Joey Lang, Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club, Freestyle

Tegan Large, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Gus LeBlanc, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Tanner Lyle, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Matthew Macaluso, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Wiley Maple, Aspen Valley Ski Club, Alpine

George McQuinn, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, Freestyle

Hannah Miles, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Tanner Murphy, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Kyle Negomir, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Patrick Ottley, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Kai Owens, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Nelson Oxley, Winter Park Competition Center, Alpine

Cole Puckett, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Kenzie Radway, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Hallee Ray, Winter Park Competition Center, Freestyle

Jack Reich, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Allie Resnick, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Nicolas Richeda, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Maggie Ryan, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Trey Seymour, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Avital Shimko, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle

Oliver Smith, Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club, Freestyle

Josephine Trueblood, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Alpine

Trevor Wahl, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Freestyle

Tori Ware, Team Summit, Freestyle

Marat Washburn, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Alpine

Landon Wendler, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Freestyle