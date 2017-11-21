Utah Ski Season Official Started with Brighton Resort Opening Today

After a couple winter storms and a few days of colder weather for snowmaking, Utah officially opened for the 2017-18 season today, Tuesday, November 21 at Brighton Resort.

With Snowbird opening tomorrow (11/22), Park City opening Thursday (11/23) and Brian Head Resort opening Friday (11/24), Ski Utah is excited to start another great season. See full list of updated resort opening dates below.

“The beauty of relying on Mother Nature, is that no two winters are the same,” says Nathan Rafferty, President/CEO of Ski Utah. “Some years we open early and some are a little delayed, but Utah’s snow never fails and the season is long.”

Updated Resort Opening Dates:

Alta Ski Area: December 1

Beaver Mountain: TBD

Brian Head Resort: November 24

Brighton Resort: TODAY

Cherry Peak Resort: December 18

Deer Valley Resort: December 2

Eagle Point Resort: December 21

Nordic Valley Resort: December 9

Park City Mountain: November 23

Powder Mountain: TBD

Snowbasin Resort: TBD

Snowbird Resort: November 22

Solitude Mountain: December 2

Sundance Mountain Resort: December 8

