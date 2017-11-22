Arc’teryx to Donate E-com Proceeds to The Conservation Alliance on Giving Tuesday

Arc’teryx, maker of technical outdoor performance apparel and equipment, announced it will donate all proceeds from U.S. online sales on Giving Tuesday to The Conservation Alliance.

The Conservation Alliance is an organization of like-minded businesses whose collective contributions support grassroots environmental organizations and their efforts to protect wild places where outdoor enthusiasts recreate. Alliance funds have played a key role in protecting rivers, trails, wild lands and climbing areas. Membership in the Alliance is open to all companies who care about protecting our most threatened wild places for habitat and outdoor recreation. Since its inception in 1989, The Conservation Alliance has contributed more than $19 million, awarded 552 grants, helped to protect more than 50 million

acres of wild lands; protect 2,991 miles of rivers; stop or remove 29 dams; designate five marine reserves; and purchase 12 climbing areas.

Long committed to environmental stewardship and the land in which we live, work and play, Arc’teryx says that on November 28, known as Giving Tuesday, 100 percent of net proceeds from arcteryx.com U.S. sales will be donated to The Conservation Alliance to support the Public Lands Defense Fund.

“We support conservation projects not only in Canada, but around the world. The need to protect the public lands system in the U.S. is at a critical point in time. As industry leaders, it is our responsibility to step up for our community and the environment in which we exist,” Arc’teryx GM/President, Jon Hoerauf said. “We want our customers to channel their purchase into protecting public lands, and we want them to know that Arc’teryx stands with them in our commitment to defending wild spaces and making efforts to preserve the

systems that keep them wild.”

The Conservation Alliance’s Public Lands Defense Fund was started in January of 2017, working with the outdoor industry to preserve and defend the integrity of U.S. public lands system. On the Tuesday following U.S. Thanksgiving, all proceeds from net U.S. online sales at arcteryx.com will be donated to this cause to protect at-risk wild spaces and conservation laws.

“Public lands in the US have never been more threatened than they are right now.” The Conservation Alliance Executive Director John Sterling said. “Arc’teryx is making a bold move, giving their customers the opportunity to support public lands protection during the holiday season, and putting their values above profit.”