Women of the Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol Announce Scholarships for Avalanche Safety Education

Continuing its mission to provide educational opportunities for the local Tahoe community, the Women of the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol are thrilled to announce the creation of scholarships for avalanche safety education through the Sierra Avalanche Center. The calendar proceeds, which exceeded $20,000, will support community scholarships and patrol educational development over multiple years.

“Our community has proven time and time again how much support we have for each other and this project was no different. What started as a thought in the patrol shack morphed into a beautiful calendar portraying hard working women in the ski patrol field and produced the funds to put dozens of people through avalanche safety courses,” said Crystal Winn, ski patroller at Squaw Valley. “We are very thankful to our community for supporting this project and are thrilled to be able to give back. Our hope is that with the growth of skiing, both in bounds and in the backcountry, more people will educate themselves about avalanches and we will all be safer. See you out there!”

Applications for the scholarships are open now on the Sierra Avalanche Center website and available for Level 1 Avalanche Courses (separate courses for women and teens/young adults), Pro Level 1 Course and an Instructor Training Course. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and courses will be taught throughout the 2018 winter. Funds will be distributed over multiple years.

The calendar, which was shot over the 2015-16 season, showcased the 13 female patrollers from the Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol Teams and featured stunning photography by Keoki Flagg. Calendar were sold online and throughout the Village at Squaw Valley.

