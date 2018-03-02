Alpenglow Sports 12th annual Winter Film Series Raises $40,000 for North Lake Tahoe Non-Profit Organizations

Alpenglow Sports is proud to announce the 2017/18 and 12th annual Alpenglow Sports Winter Film Series, presented by davisREED Construction, Inc. raised nearly $40,000 for local North Lake Tahoe non-profits. The non-profit beneficiaries for the 2017/18 season include the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue, the Sierra Avalanche Center, the Tahoe Food Hub, Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe and Squaw Dogs. Series speakers included some of the most famous athlete-storytellers alive, including Dave Nettle, Adrian Ballinger, Chris Burkard, Hilaree Nelson O’Neill and Barry Blanchard.

The Alpenglow Winter Film Series is designed to inspire, motivate and educate the Lake Tahoe community. Perhaps the most unique and compelling athlete speaker series in the United States, the Winter Film Series is a chance to step into the lives of some of the most inspiring personalities in the outdoor industry. The series runs from November through February and is free to attend. Prizes from industry sponsors are raffled off at each show to raise money for local non-profits. Each show regularly raises $6-8,000 for local non-profits, and to date the series has raised over $160,000. Most importantly, attendees are exposed to the vital community initiatives of several hand-chosen non-profits.

“The Winter Film Series is a special event,” according to owner of Alpenglow Sports and series director Brendan Madigan. “Not only does our mountain community come together to be inspired and celebrate our shared athletic passions, we’re able to raise vital funds for local non-profits that are making a tangible difference in the quality of life here in North Lake Tahoe, California.”

In addition to funds raised from the raffle at each show, the Winter Film Series is lucky enough to now have three matching and anonymous donors. Accordingly, each show in the 2017/18 series raised nearly $8,000-9,000. Over 3000-plus attendees came from across Northern California and Nevada to enjoy the power of the event.

“The fact that we have three anonymous financial donors speaks to the power of adventure storytelling and it’s ability to cultivate community here in Lake Tahoe,” added Madigan. “We’re encouraging more folks to join our ‘Donor Party,’ so we can break the $10,000 per show mark next season,” added Madigan.

“We think it’s safe to say that the Winter Film Series is an eagerly anticipated winter staple here in North Lake as well as something the entire community is proud of,” according to Madigan.

Additional support for the event is provided by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Sierra Nevada Brewing , The Rice Team Residential Financing, 101.5 FM KTKE Truckee Tahoe Radio, Mt. Lincoln Construction, Inc., Aegis Insurance Markets, Hiball Energy, TAHOEMADE ATTIRE, Planet Granite San Francisco and Fireside Pizza.

Alpenglow is currently taking additional matching donors and sponsors for 2018/2019. Please reach out to info@alpenglowsports.com if interested.

Alpenglow Sports is an original California Mountain Shop that for over 39 years has provided locals and visitors with inspiration, local knowledge, and the best equipment to enjoy the great outdoors. Based in Tahoe City, Alpenglow Sports takes pride in being community-minded and socially and environmentally responsible in order to ensure Lake Tahoe stays one of the best places to play, visit, and live in California. For additional information, please contact Brendan Madigan at Alpenglow Sports (530) 583.6917 or brendan@alpenglowsports.com.