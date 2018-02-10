Tecnica Outdoor First-Ever Custom Hiking Boots Come to Market

You’ve been heat molding your ski boots for years, but what about your hiking boots?

After lengthy and intensive research into outdoor consumer needs, combined with integrated development between footwear and ski boots, Tecnica introduces Forge, a new collection of trekking boots that combines a precise anatomical fit out-of-the box with heat moldable customization.

Featuring a technology new to footwear, Custom Adaptive Shape or C.A.S (first used in Tecnica’s alpine ski boots), Forge offers a fully heat moldable customizable, personalized fit that can be achieved in only 20 minutes at select specialty retailers.

“For decades we all dreamt about owning unique personal shoes, built around our own feet. We are all tired of wearing boots that don’t fit or require huge adaptation times before getting comfortable. We know that millions of outdoor enthusiasts dreams the same and we wanted to offer them a fast, efficient and affordable solution to own a unique, personal pair of shoes,” said Federico Sbrissa, Product Manager, Tecnica Outdoor SpA.

Tecnica will be offering two models for men and women — the Forge GTX (MSRP $250), with a nubuk upper, and Forge S GTX (MSRP $270), with a proprietary synthetic upper, for Spring 2018. Other features include: Overlap Cuff Design, Self-locking Lace Design, Gore-Tex liners, Adaptive Sole System and a Vibram Megagrip outsole. The women’s models are made on women’s specific lasts featuring reduced volume in the heel and forefoot offering a great heel hold and a women’s specific overall fit.

The Tecnica Outdoor collection will be offered to specialty retailers across the country late Feb., 2018. Product will be sold in-store only for the 360 degree custom fit.

Forge GTX:

men’s sizes. 7 – 14.5; available in 3 colors, weight 595 g (1/2 pair, men’s 9.0); MSRP $250

women’s sizes: 5.5 – 10.5; available in 3 colors; weight 520 g (1/2 pair, women’s 7.0); MSRP $250

Forge S GTX:

men’s sizes: 7 – 14.5; available in 3 colors; weight 585 g (1/2 pair, men’s 9.0); MSRP $270

women’s sizes: 5.5 – 10.5; available in 3 colors; weight 515 g (1/2 pair, women’s 7.0); MSRP $270

Key Features:

>>Key technology highlight: C.A.S. or Custom Adaptive Shape technology— solves various fit issues quickly and easily:

>>C.A.S. Footbed: high end customizable footbed built specifically to match unique last of boot.

>>C.A.S. Upper: first heat customizable upper results in high level of foot-hold, support, comfort tailor-made around each foot. Customizable in heel pocket, arch and ankle areas. Proprietary material.

>>C.A.S. thermo-formable process uses a patent pending custom designed system that heats (to 180 degrees) and compresses (150 millibar) the boots to form each foot.

>>Anatomical last for a great out of the box fit. Easily customizable to ‘create a shoe shaped for you.’ A 360 degree fit concept.

>>Overlap collar design construction. Benefits: relieves pressure points, easy step in and allows for better customization.

>>Self Locking lace design uses high tenacity Kevlar loops instead of classic metal hooks. Self locking. Benefits: micro adjusting, alleviates pressure points.

>>Upper: Gore-Tex Liners provide waterproofness and breathability.

Forge GTX: 1.8 mm nubuk leather with stretch highly abrasion resistant fabric base in collar and insets to allow flexibility and easy step in. Offers high level of support, protection, and durability within an extremely adaptive and flexible upper.

Forge S GTX: synthetic upper built with an innovative fabric developed by Tecnica that is durable and offers the elasticity to conform to the anatomy of the foot when thermo-formed. A heat lamination of TPU film adds protection and durability.

>>Adaptive Sole System features a unique bottom unit where the oversized lugs are reversed to increase contact of the rubber with the surface. In combination with triple density midsole, the lugs move and and conform to the various terrain. The triple density midsole is two layers of EVA, plus one layer of ESS. A Vibram Megagrip compound provides maximum grip and durability on all terrain. Women’s Specific Lasts feature reduced volume in the heel and forefoot resulting in a better overall fit.

Lower Midsole Layer: soft density EVA allows the deformation of the lugs to adapt to different terrains

Central layer: hard ESS EVA protects the foot from hard, edgy rocks. Upper Layer: mid density EVA is light, flexible and cushioned to deliver the maximum level of comfort.