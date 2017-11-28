Alps & Meters Partners with Pedigree Ski Shop on Designed by Tradition Trunk Show Series

Luxury Alpine Sportswear label Alps & Meters has partnered with Pedigree Ski Shop to launch the Designed by Tradition Trunk Show Series. The kickoff event will take place at Pedigree Ski Shop’s White Plains, NY, location located at 355 Mamaroneck Ave on Thursday, November 30th from 5pm – 8pm.

“The Designed by Tradition Trunk Show Series offers the brand a meaningful way for us to interact with our customers in a one-on-one retail setting. It’s invaluable for us to learn more about what our consumer is looking for on the slopes, and provides us with a chance to introduce the brand to newcomers in a casual and authentic way. We’re excited to partner with Pedigree on the first of many trunk shows this winter season,” said Lou Joseph, Alps & Meters Founder and CEO.

Pedigree Ski Shop founded in 1962, was born out of the dreams and inspirations of John Fuerst and his wife, Jay, to turn their beloved sport of skiing into a profession. Now, more than 50 years later, their five children have continued to build upon that dream and have created what has become one of the premier luxury sport retailer carrying skis, snowboards, tennis gear and winter apparel. Pedigree attempts to extend this love of outdoor sports to its customers and to welcome them into their family atmosphere displayed at their three locations in Fairfield County, CT and Westchester County, NY.

Alps & Meters, founded in 2015, creates Forged Performance sportswear that reflects the history and timeless traditions of alpine sport. Alps & Meters creates Forged Performance outerwear that reflects the history and timeless traditions of alpine sport. Each garment is built to deftly adhere timeless aesthetic values with modern performance attributes to create a contemporary expression of traditional alpine sportswear. The brand fuses classic garment construction methods, high quality natural materials, and contemporary technologies to deliver first class on-mountain fit and protection, while delivering style for the gentleman skier. Alps & Meters is located in Boston, MA and is sold at the best specialty ski and sportswear stockists and available online at www.alpsandmeters.com.