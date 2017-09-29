More Winter Boot Makers Turning to Michelin

While the famous yellow Vibram polygon you’ve been seeing for so many years may be the most recognizable shoe ingredient in the world, Michelin says it wants to be more than just an ingredient brand. “We want to be a design, R&D and testing partner. We’re a technological partner,” says Filippo Sartor, partnership development manager for Michelin. The company doesn’t stock any open outsoles: every outsole is developed specifically for the brand, and while they launched in trail shoes, they are expanding into more wintersport outsoles for the 2017/18 season.

The first Michelin outsole introduced in the U.S. was seen in the Under Armour Fat Tire trail shoe. But this spring, you’ll be able to test for yourself the famous rubber maker’s outsole on brands including AKU, Garmont, Hi-Tec, Quicksilver and Salewa.

Increasingly, international automobile and bicycle tire companies have entered the outdoor footwear market to provide outsoles with specific performance characteristics. Tires and shoes share the same vocabulary: footprint, sole, tread, rolling, stability, and rubber.

The coolest thing about Michelin outsoles for outdoor lovers? They’re designed based upon specific high-performance mountain bike tires. The AKU Pulsar is inspired by the Wild Grip’R Descent MTB tire. The Garmont Mystic is designed according to the Country Rock and Country Trail MTB tire. The Salewa Multi Track shoe outsole is inspired by the Michelin Starcross HP4. And the new Under Armour FKT trail running shoe is based on the Michelin Wild Dig’R MTB tire.

“The sole of a shoe has so much in common with a tire that the development process of each often follows the same model. Both need detailed studies, functional analysis, simulations, design, compound preparation, laboratory testing, prototype development, machine and then field testing,” says Sonnergren.

So the next time you’re out hiking and enjoying some awesome traction, it just might be about the bike.