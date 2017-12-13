Arvada Colorado Ski and Golf Store Gets Name Change and New Location

In early January, the Arvada location of Colorado Ski & Golf will be moving to a new location at 9170 Wadsworth Parkway in Westminster. This new space, which will be shared with the existing Bicycle Village, will also be receiving an updated moniker—Colorado Ski & Sports.

“There were a number of retail insights that helped drive this innovation,” explained Greg Sullivan, chief operating officer of Vail Resorts Retail. “By combining our two well- known and very popular stores under one roof, we can better serve all of our year-round customers in a single, convenient location. The new concept will give us the flexibility to adjust our product offerings to better match fluctuating demand throughout the seasons.”

Renovations are already underway at the current Bicycle Village store in Westminster. During the spring and summer months, a larger portion of the space will be allocated for bicycle products and accessories along with equipment for summer activities and recreation, while “off season” equipment and clothing for the cooler months will be available in the smaller space. In fall and winter, the space allocation will reverse to allow for a larger percentage of the store to showcase skis, snowboards, and other winter gear, with a smaller space dedicated to equipment for warm weather activities.

Beyond retail, the shared space will continue to offer the type of customized services that long-time shoppers value, including bike fitting and tuning, bike demos, custom boot fitting, ski and snowboard tuning, and ski and snowboard demos as well as the Junior Trade program for kids’ skis, snowboards, and bikes.

“Many of the services we offer in our stores aren’t available with online purchases—most notably our expert boot fit and Junior Trade programs,” added Sullivan. “We realize the importance of offering these services with attentive and knowledgeable staff, so customer service will remain a focus and top priority in this co-branded location.”

An Epic Desk inside the store will allow customers to get information about, and make purchases of, various Vail Resorts products such as the Epic Pass. Bicycle Village will remain open throughout the holiday season while remodeling and construction is underway. The Arvada location of Colorado Ski & Golf will remain open through January.

To celebrate the new store concept and to re-introduce the Colorado Ski & Sports and Bicycle Village brands to the Westminster community, a grand opening event will be held on Feb. 3, 2018. The festivities will include activities for the whole family, giveaways, and the opportunity to win prize packages from both brands.

Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 230 specialty stores in and around owned and operated Vail Resorts: Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Keystone, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Mid-West Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot mountains. Shops are also located in select non-Vail Resort’s destinations in Aspen, Telluride, and Winter Park. In addition to these mountain resort locations, Vail Resorts Retail also operates in Colorado’s Front Range, Northern California, and Minneapolis. These stores focus primarily in winter recreation of ski and snowboard for both retail and rental but also offer gear and services for a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, camping, biking, and more.

Photos courtesy of Colorado Ski & Sports