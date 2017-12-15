TREW Introduces Upcycled Bags from Truce x Slingshot Sports

Truce, the boutique handmade bag division of TREW, have created another line of unique bags using upcyled and recycled materials for the enjoyment of all bag aficionados.

Teaming up with Slingshot Sports, the Truce x Slingshot bags reuse prototype kitesurf materials that would otherwise have to be discarded… “Liability”. Recycling this ultra lightweight material keeps it out of landfills and gives it new wings as your everyday bag.

Their used-to-be neighbors at Slingshot knew of Truce’s recycle/upcycle efforts and offered the material. Luke Mathers, original Truce mastermind and amateur kiter, then turned each piece into original Drop Liner Packs and Shoppers, available online at TREWgear.com. Or, if you happen to be in Portland, OR, stop by their retail store to see the full collection, which also includes Dopp Kits and a Shoulder Bag.

Available in a variety of colors and four styles, the new Truce x Slingshot bags reflect the individual nature of the Northwest and its moss-covered residents. Since each Truce bag is handmade using upcycled and recycled materials, each one is a unique and inimitable masterpiece that works as good as it looks.

Born in Hood River, OR, TREW was started by passionate backcountry skiers and snowboarders who simply believed they could make better gear. Starting with highly technical outerwear, TREWs vision strategically expands into all aspects of outdoor apparel and life. TREW believes that the outdoors is a place for fun, laughter and friends and are determined to change the way the outdoor industry designs and sells products, for the better.