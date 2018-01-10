Dakota Grizzly Launches Retail and Online Collaboration with R.S.V.P. Program

Born of a 70-year lineage of St. Louis garment makers, Dakota Grizzly provides men with a discriminating eye for detail with garments that have a sophisticated interpretation of classic design.

Respected in the outdoor industry for rugged and reliable men’s lifestyle clothing, Dakota Grizzly has announced a unique retail partnership program called the R.S.V.P. Program. For every online sale shipped in North America, qualifying retailers will get an annual check disbursement from the online sales made.

This January, Dakota Grizzly is sending out their first checks. “Our mission is to grow businesses together and make long-lasting partnerships in this era of online sales. We are seeking to inclusively problem solve with our retail partners versus ‘either or’ scenarios. We are not competing—we are sharing in mutual growth. It’s all about supporting one another and working together,” explains V.P. Sales Joel Anderson.

With the first checks now in the hands of retailers, enclosed in the envelope are a letter and check for their share of Dakotagrizzly.com’s online North American sales for 2017.

“It’s what we promise from us to you. Respect…for the retail heritage you have built in your community. Support for your commitment to the Dakota Grizzly brand by offering outstanding customer service, professional sales staff and innovative merchandising support. Valued as the most important link to the Dakota Grizzly customer. Partnership for the future as our customer discovers the Dakota Grizzly story of Midwest Makers tradition and craftsmanship in your store and online,” reads the letter.

Dakota Grizzly is part of an innovative collective of creators, makers and explorers known as the Midwest Makers. To celebrate this craftsmanship, they had a local woodworker make a custom crafted wood mosaic corn hole board. And to thank our retail partners, attending dealers at the OR + Snow Show can enter to win a Dakota Grizzly Custom Corn Hole board with bags for their retail store. Come by each day and play, sip a bit of local bourbon and enter your card to win. Drawing will be held Saturday night at 4pm.

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show in Denver on January 25 – 28, Booth #46001