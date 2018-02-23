Ikon Pass Finally Announces Pricing, Three New Destination Partners

Offering what it is calling “the best access to the best mountains,” the Ikon Pass has now arrived and is bringing three new mountains with it.

Available at two price points ($899 and $599) with varying levels of access and benefits, the Ikon Pass will go on sale March 6.

The three new destination partners announced today: SkiBig3 (Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise and Mt. Norquay), Revelstoke and Sugarbush, bring the number of resorts included on the pass to 26, spread over nine U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.

There’s a lot to digest, but here are the basics for each of the pass options.

The Pass Options:

($899) Ikon Pass: offering unlimited access to 12 destinations, 7-days at each of six destinations and 7-days at each of four destination groupings, with zero blackout dates, and a starting price of $899.

Access:

Unlimited: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Stratton, Snowshoe Mountain, Tremblant, and Blue Mountain.

7-days each at: Deer Valley, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort

7 days combined at each of four destination groupings:

Aspen Snowmass: Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk

Alta and Snowbird

SkiBig3: Banf Sunshine, Lake Louise, Mt Norquay

Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain

No Blackout Days

Child pass: Discounted Child Passes (12 and under) will be available through April 9, 2018 for $199 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass.

($599) Ikon Base Pass: Offering unlimited access to eight destinations and 5-days or 5-days combined at 17 destinations, with three blackout periods, and a starting price of $599.

Access:

Unlimited: Winter Park Resort, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (holiday restrictions), Big Bear Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, Snowshoe Mountain

5 days at each (holiday blackout dates at all): Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Stratton, Killington Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort

5 days at each of four destination groupings (holiday blackout dates at all

Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk

Alta and Snowbird

SkiBig3: Banf Sunshine, Lake Louise, Mt Norquay

New England: Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain

Holiday Blackout dates: Dec. 26 – 31, 2018; Jan. 19 – 20, 2019; and Feb. 16 – 17, 2019

Discounted Child Passes (12 and under) will be available April 9, 2018 for $149 with the purchase of an Adult Base Pass.