John Colonna Named K2 Brand President

K2 Sports today welcomed John Colonna to its Seattle team as the new K2 brand leader, effective immediately. In this position, John will be running sales, marketing and product for all of the K2 Sports brands, which include K2 Skis, K2 Snowboarding, K2 Skate, Ride Snowboards, Line Ski, Full Tilt Ski Boots, BCA Backcountry Accessories, Atlas Snowshoes, Tubbs Snowshoes and Madshus Nordic Skis.

Over the past 20 years, John has held leadership roles at Burton Snowboards, followed by Rusty, Nike, Levi’s and Converse. He has led programs such as Burton Outerwear, Nike Tech Pack, Levi’s Commuter Series, and the recent launch of the CONS Ones Star and the reset of Converse Apparel and Accessories. John also brings relevant insights from his very early days working as a manager and buyer for the Ski Chalet in Niles, Ohio, and is thrilled to return to the industry in which he got his start. John is an avid snowboarder and understands the K2 family of brands’ product assortments and categories.

“Appointing John Colonna as K2 Brand President completes an executive-level step that was a priority since K2 Sports was acquired by Kohlberg & Company, LLC in July 2017,” stated Christoph Bronder, President and CEO of K2-MDV Holdings, LP. “John’s deep brand building experience will provide horsepower to drive growth.”

“I am very excited to be joining K2 Sports,” said Colonna. “It’s a privilege to be working with such an authentic group of brands. I look forward to leveraging the momentum built by the teams to elevate all the brands and their potential in the future.”

K2 Sports, based in Seattle, Wash., has achieved unparalleled success through innovative product offerings and great customer service. The company operates 10 brands and is globally renowned for its non-traditional advertising, graphics, and high-performance products throughout its portfolio. With wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Central Europe, Japan, Korea and Scandinavia, and distribution in more than 60 countries, K2 Sports continues to assert its position as a global leader across multiple categories of sporting goods.