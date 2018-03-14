March Delivers Over Five Feet of Snow to Vermont Resorts

March is historically Vermont’s snowiest month of the winter and this season it’s living up to that reputation. Since the beginning of March over five feet of snow has fallen at resorts, and in the last 24 hours, resorts across the state welcomed in between one to two feet with more snow forecasted for the rest of the week. In addition to powder, March comes jam packed with events and deals, especially over Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

Vermont resorts are boasting 100% open terrain moving into mid-March, with resorts like Smugglers’ Notch and Jay Peak surpassing 300 inches of snow so far this season. Mount Snow is already boasting over 66 inches this month and Stowe is recording 80 inches at the summit snow stake. Snow this deep sets the resorts up for extended seasons and successful Spring skiing events.

Sugarbush Resort President and Majority Owner, Win Smith shared in the excitement: “Since I have been coming to Sugarbush, March has often been the best month to ski and ride because of some incredible snow storms, warmer weather and longer days. This year is no exception!”

“St. Patrick’s Day? With over 300 inches of snow so far this season and another three feet expected from this latest round of storms, we’ve turned our attention to our Cinco de Mayo Ski party,” said JJ Toland of Jay Peak.

“Mother Nature has already delivered 40 inches of fresh snow at Killington Resort this March and the snowmakers are continuing to stockpile snow on Superstar to stretch the longest season in the East into May, or possibly June,” said Kristel Fillmore of Killington Resort.

As the result of this welcomed snowfall, resorts are looking ahead to late-season skiing and riding, hosting a slew of warm weather outdoor events like pond skims, concerts and brew fests, but not without reveling in powder and March festivities first. Whether looking for shamrocks, snowfall or both, skiers and riders can expect a great deal of holiday happenings as the Green Mountain State celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day this weekend.

March 16-17, 2018: Bud Light ShamRock Weekend at Mount Snow Resort

March 17, 2018: St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt and Festivities at Bromley Mountain Resort

March 17, 2018: Burkie’s Pot of Gold St. Patty’s Scavenger Hunt at Burke Mountain

March 17, 2018: St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Hunt and Apres Ski Party at Okemo Mountain Resort

March 17, 2018: St. Paddy’s Day Lucky Leprechaun Challenge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort

March 17, 2018: St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Sugarbush Resort

March 17, 2018: St. Patrick’s Day with Pete’s Posse at Stowe Mountain Resort

March 17-18, 2018: 24Hours of Stratton this Holiday Weekend at Stratton Mountain Resort

For the full list of late March events and deals visit skivermont.com. As the days grow longer and warmer and the layers are shed, stay tuned for spring season skiing and riding events, deals, and closing days.