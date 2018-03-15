How Partnerships Can Really Work: Volkswagen of America and the Professional Ski Instructors of America/American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI)

You’ve probably noticed some pretty sweet looking VW’s sitting out in front of your local ski hill lately, adorned with striking and playful art by outdoor industry favorite Mimi Kvinge.

Volkswagen of America explains that for the second year in a row, it is a proud partner of the Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI), and since January 2017, the organizations have worked together to promote access to snowsports in communities throughout the U.S.

As part of the collaboration, Volkswagen offers a range of 4Motion all-wheel-drive vehicles to the eight PSIA-AASI divisions as well as the group’s national office.

For the 2018 season, Volkswagen expanded the PSIA-AASI fleet beyond its Atlas to also include the Golf Alltrack and all-new Tiguan. A fleet of 12 uniquely wrapped Volkswagens are used by PSIA-AASI members and instructors to help transport equipment at each division.

As part of a community comprised of more than 32,500 U.S. snowsports professionals across the United States, PSIA-AASI instructors interact with consumers throughout the year teaching professional ski and snowboard lessons in alpine, cross-country, snowboard and telemark disciplines. Of equal importance, PSIA-AASI offers an adaptive curriculum for disabled winter sports enthusiasts at more than 400 resorts nationwide.

“The collaboration with PSIA-AASI is a great opportunity for Volkswagen to support the active lifestyles of its customers,” said Vinay Shahani, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Volkswagen of America. “Our vehicles are built to meet the needs of those who enjoy outdoor recreation all year-round, and the Golf Alltrack—spacious, rugged and capable of handling a variety of terrains—will be a standout this winter.”

“It’s our privilege and pleasure to begin a long-lasting collaboration with Volkswagen to help provide support for the active and outdoor lifestyles of our members,” said Nicholas Herrin, PSIA-AASI’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to find a sponsoring Volkswagen, whose automobiles will help our members get to the mountains and enjoy the outdoors.”

“Every winter, our members’ expertise and enthusiasm to teach others to ski and snowboard helps drive more people outside, to enjoy winter,” continued Herrin. “Working with this industry leader allows us to provide professional pricing on a critical resource that can help many of our members arrive at their destination to better serve their employers and their guests.”

Engineered for performance on a variety of road conditions, the Golf Alltrack features 4Motion all-wheel drive, Hill Descent Control, Alltrack-exclusive “Off Road Mode,” and increased ground clearance. We tested these features extensively around the Tahoe area and simultaneously experienced the depth of customer service and expertise PSIA instructors bring to the table during a day of skiing at Diamond Peak ski area at Incline Village.

PSIA-AASI members teach adults and children of all levels an average of 20 days a winter per instructor, ranging in accreditation from Level I through Instructor Trainer. Their standardized progressions allow consistent teaching and learning opportunities at resorts globally.

Art, Snow and Fun

The PSIA-AASI fleet aesthetic is a product of Volkswagen’s collaboration with Seattle, Washington, based artist Mimi Kvinge. Her custom artwork on the Golf Alltrack, Atlas and Tiguan has helped draw attention to the PSIA-AASI partnership both on the ground and online.

“I could not be more excited about being involved with the evolution of this project. Even though this is my second year working with Volkswagen and PSIA-AASI, it is still so exciting and surreal to see my paintings on such iconic vehicles,” Kvinge said.

Since working with the partnership, Mimi’s social presence has grown, and has helped bring even more attention to the benefits of taking a professional lesson, to PSIA-AASI and the Volkswagen fleet.

The best way to appreciate these murals is up close and in person. This winter the vehicles have been making appearances at practically every major resort in the country from California to New England.

