Mountain High Resort Set to Open 2017-18 Season on December 6

SoCal’s “Closest Winter Resort” has been busy making snow for the start of a highly anticipated season. Opening day is Wednesday, December 6. Skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes at the West Resort from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The first 100 guests receive a free pair of Andorra gloves (valued at $50).

Mountain High is Southern California’s closest winter resort, located just 90 minutes from Los Angeles and Orange County. Mountain High Resort consists of three separate mountains: West Resort, East Resort and North Resort. Mountain High offers a wide variety of lifts and trails, a world-class terrain park, an outstanding winter sports school and the region’s largest tubing area. Night skiing and snowboarding are available seven nights-a-week during peak season and snowmaking covers more than 80 percent of the slopes. Visit mthigh.com for more information. Mountain High is an equal opportunity service provider operating under an Angeles National Forest special use permit.