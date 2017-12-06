Ski Utah Hires Albert Kenworthy as New Sales and Membership Manager

This month Albert Kenworthy joins the Ski Utah team as the new Sales/Membership Manager.

Ski Utah says it is excited to have Kenworthy on board as someone who comes highly recommended from multiple Ski Utah partners.

Ski Utah is a membership association representing Utah’s $1.4 billion-dollar wintersports industry, including 14 alpine ski resorts and a membership of over 250 industry partners. The organization has been creating brand awareness of and demand for the Utah wintersports product since its inception in 1978. Ski Utah’s primary functions are concentrated in marketing, public policy and public relations.

Kenworthy is a focused and driven marketing professional with experience and passion in the ski industry as well as a strong digital sales and marketing background. He has a successful track record of developing and implementing results-driven strategies and programs that generate business and increase visibility in the marketplace. Experience in creating and executing digital marketing strategies for a variety of clients within unique markets across display, email, social media, PPC, and SEO channels.

“We are thrilled to have Al join Ski Utah and believe him to be a perfect fit both internally at the office as well as an asset to Utah’s growing ski industry,” said CEO/President of Ski Utah Nathan Rafferty.

Kenworthy’s key responsibilities are as follows:

-Serve as key contact for 250+ current and potential members, advertisers, and sponsors.

Responsible for ad sales and ad operations/trafficking across all Ski Utah platforms, including website, magazine and mobile.

-Create and implement an aggressive, integrated digital and print media strategy. Evaluate new media channels, and determine opportunity to integrate new strategies.

-Establish and strengthen relationships with 250+ Ski Utah business members by facilitating weekly member communication and hosting frequent member events and activities.

-Work with agencies to ensure media buy is effectively built, analyzed, and optimized to strategic goals.

-Lead in the creation of new and effective sales opportunities.

-Lead in the management of Ski Utah member content including listings, deals, articles, and banner campaigns. Manage ad serving platform. Collect creative assets from advertisers and traffic ads on the appropriate ad server.

-Responsible for collecting, analyzing and sharing campaign delivery/performance reports to communicate accurate results and ROI to each advertiser.

-Assist President and Marketing Director with maintaining current income and generating additional funds through corporate sponsorships.

Information about Ski Utah and its members can be found at skiutah.com.

Kenworthy can be reached via email at albert@skiutah.com.