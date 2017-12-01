It’s ready for the season – are you? Get it now!

The SIA Snowsports Industry Insights Report is a compilation of research from a number of snow sports industry studies, including snow participation data and demographics, general market trends, equipment sales, crossover activities and more. Published annually at the start of each snow season, this report is aimed to serve as a reference tool for the snow sports industry.

“We’re excited to kick off the winter season with this first report to help our members better understand the key metrics in our industry and drive their business forward,” said SIA President Nick Sargent, “this is the first one of many reports slated to release this season.”

Some key insights in the report include:

– Participation grew in alpine ski, freeski, XC ski and snowshoe

– Estimated revenue in all retail channel was $4.3 billion

– 11.8 million Americans are active downhill skiers

– 7.6 million Americans are active snowboarders

– Growth in under 17 age female snowboarders topped growth category in that area

This report is free to SIA Members and is also available at no cost to non-members.

