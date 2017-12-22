Niche Snowboards and Connora Technologies Release Zero-Waste Manufacturing Documentary

Working with the team at Lux Nova, Niche Snowboards announced their partnership and film release with Connora Technologies detailing the solution for the recyclability of manufacturing waste and end-of-life products.

For several years, Niche has been working on a project with Connora to pioneer a new way to make snowboards. Their goal has been to make it so that all of their manufacturing waste, and even end-of-life products themselves, are 100 percent recyclable.

“This season we are proud to introduce our first set of products using the Recyclamine resin system: a true zero-waste manufacturing solution,” said Ana Van Pelt, Co-Founder of Niche Snowboards. “U.S. landfills released an estimated 163 million tons of CO2 equivalent to the atmosphere in 2014 alone. Every time we throw something away, we contribute to global warming. But making small steps to protect our environment does have a massive impact. Your decision to be part of the solution starts with your point of purchase, and for us, the way we create those products in the first place. Our hope is that one day, everyone will implement a zero-waste solution into their manufacturing practices. This is how we move forward.”

Located in Hayward, California, Connora is a chemistry company that has invented a revolutionary technology that enables the next generation of materials to be Reversible, Removable and Recyclable – while maintaining performance characteristics. Niche Snowboards is, above all else, dedicated to providing the global snowboard community with a quality product whose environmental impact is lessened by thoughtful design, conscious material selection and the desire to craft quality snowboards.

For more information about Niche Snowboards and their Recyclamine technology visit: nichesnowboards.com.