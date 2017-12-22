SIA Announces Release of the 2017 SIA Participation Study

The SIA Participation Study is a comprehensive look at nationwide participation in winter sports including alpine skiing, telemark skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and sledding.

The study covers all areas including participant demographics, frequency, regional participation, crossover activities, and more.

Published annually, this acclaimed report serves as a reference tool for the snowsports industry. Visit our Research page for more information.

“We’re thrilled that our data shows the winter sports industry is thriving, up 5 percent overall in the 2016–17 season,” said Nick Sargent, SIA president. “This is the second of many reports slated to release this season.”

Some key insights in the report include:

–Participation grew in alpine ski, freeski, XC ski and snowshoe

–The South Atlantic region has the largest number of winter sports participants

–As percentage of alpine skiers, the age group of 45–54 grew from 12.3% to 16.0% and the 55–64 age group grew from 4.9% to 8.2%

–The Middle Atlantic Region has the largest share of alpine skiers who go nine or more times

–Young snowboarders grew 6% from the previous season

This report is free to all SIA Members and is also available at a cost of $550 to non-members. To access the report, contact Kyle Kennedy, Director of Member Services: kkennedy@snowsports.org.

In an effort to provide more tools for its members, SIA will be launching a host of new studies over the next several months including: consumer-buying habits, retail analysis, purchasing habits by product category, and a series of monthly industry insights.

SnowSports Industries America (SIA) is the non-profit, member-owned trade association for the winter sports industry. SIA works year-round with snow-sports suppliers, retailers, resorts, reps, and service providers to develop products and programs that support individual and collective business needs.

Through research, education, consumer outreach, retail support, and participation initiatives, SIA drives industry growth on every level. SIA also hosts the annual On-Snow Demo/Ski-Ride Fest and the Industry + Intelligence Day, in addition to other events vital to the health of the winter-sports ecosystem.

The SIA Participation Study is produced in collaboration with the Physical Activity Council (PAC), a partnership of eight major trade associations in US sports, fitness, and leisure activities. A total of 24,134 online surveys were carried out with a nationwide sample of individuals and households during 2016 and the beginning of 2017. The total panel is representative of the U.S. population for people ages six and older.

For further information on winter sport participation, contact rcoombs@snowsports.org.