Five Things to Know About New Mexico’s Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort has added a more robust snowmaking system and upgraded the electrical of the resort’s famous Chile Express high-speed, detachable quad. Additionally, here are five things you need to know about Angel Fire Resort this winter:

Later Winter Equals a Longer Season: With forecasters predicting winter will gain additional momentum in February and March, Angel Fire Resort has extended its season for an extra week. The resort is planning to keep the ski mountain open through March 25, 2018. This offers season pass holders an additional seven days on the mountain and also ties into many southern states Spring Break calendars. Off the Beaten Path – Expanded Terrain: Angel Fire Resort will open a new hike-to-access black diamond trail this winter, to be named C-4. Located in what was previously out-of-bounds territory north of the ski mountain, C-4 is a new nine-acre challenge with a 1,000-foot vertical drop for the expert skier and a must-hit on a bluebird powder day. From the top of the Southwest Flyer quad chairlift, skiers and snowboarders will need to hike for 15 minutes to reach this isolated trail, which will be opened when snow conditions allow. Additionally, skiers and snowboarders can enter the black diamond trails Nitro, Detonator, and Baa-Da-Bing via the same hike-to-access as the C-4 run, which all descend into the Back Basin. Learn to Ski/Board Under the Stars: Angel Fire Resort continues to offer New Mexico’s only nighttime skiing/terrain park. The terrain includes 50 acres of groomed trails on the front facing side of the mountain, as well as, the Night Rider terrain park. With New Mexico being designated as one of the best states to stargaze in the country, new skier and boarders can take advantage of Angel Fire’s dark skies in a Learn Under the Stars Sunset Private Lesson. Whether you’re arriving mid-day and can’t wait to hit the mountain or just have extra energy to burn, the Sunset Special provides a one or two-hour lesson and a lift ticket. (Weekends and holidays, weather permitting.) Not Just for Skiers: For winter adventure beyond skiing and snowboarding, check out Angel Fire Resort’s tubing hill (the Polar Coaster complete with a 700’ surface lift to take the hiking out of tubing), a traditional sledding hill, snowshoe rentals, indoor pools and a hot tub. The Village of Angel Fire also offers horse-drawn sleigh-rides, ice fishing, snowmobile tours and dinner rides. Not to Be Missed Events: Do you have what it takes to win a World Championship title? That’s what many competitors are asking themselves as they begin to wax up their shovel for the 39th Annual Angel Fire Resort World Championship Shovel Races, taking place February 2-3, 2018. Racers from all over the country compete by sitting on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel and allow gravity to take them for a ride. One of the best deals of the winter and most eventful to attend is the 4th Annual Military Winterfest taking place February 22-25, 2018. This event offers Vets and current military families deep discounts on lodging, lift tickets, and mountain activities. Hosted and organized by the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center Angel Fire, the weekend offers skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and adaptive ski lessons for vets with disabilities. One of the highlights is watching the sky-diving entrance from former U.S. Army Golden Knight & double amputee, Dana Bowman.