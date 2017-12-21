Aimee Fuller Reimagines Vans Ferra Snow Boot

Vans has partnered with European snow team rider Aimee Fuller to create a personalized rendition of the women’s Ferra snowboard boot. Built with the Vans Hybrid Boa closure system, the Ferra is a premium, all-terrain snowboard boot that delivers the most customizable fit for female riders that can be adjusted on the fly.

The Aimee Fuller Ferra snowboard boot blends traditional lace-up construction with the Vans Hybrid Boa plus Custom Slide-Guide to dial in superior heel hold, providing a customizable boot that is anatomically engineered for a smaller foot size. New for the 2017/18 winter season, the Reach Around cuff strap is introduced on the Ferra, giving the rider a choice of wrapping the strap around the internal liner or exterior tongue. Paired with an internal wrap harness, heat-moldable Response Liners and dual-density UltraCush V2 footbeds, the Ferra delivers a custom fit and varying response levels for any terrain or condition.

“It is the perfect combo,” said Fuller. “Laces for flexibility and tightness precision, and the Boa provides solid security to keep your foot locked in place. It’s comfort and performance all in one.”

Hailing from Great Britain, Aimee continuously pushes the boundaries of women’s slopestyle snowboarding with her technical tricks and natural snowboard style. As a 2014 winter Olympian and one of the first females to land a double backflip on a snowboard, Aimee Fuller is one of the most exciting team riders in women’s snowboarding today.

In addition to the Ferra boot, Vans presents a complimentary Sk8-Hi MTE and Iso 1.5 customized by Aimee Fuller, both available online and in-stores now. To learn more about Vans snow boot technology and find an authorized dealer near you, visit Vans.com/snow.

Vans, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates more than 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.