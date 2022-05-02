PEAK SKI COMPANY APPOINTS TRACY CHANG CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Award winning, industry leading executive and digital marketing expert selected to lead the marketing effort for the innovative new Montana-based Peak Ski Company, LLC

BOZEMAN, Montana, May 2, 2022—Peak Ski Company’s Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Wirth, announced today that Ms. Tracy Chang has been named the Chief Marketing Officer. On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Peak Ski Company launched the company and announced its 22/23 lineup of skis.

“Tracy is widely held as one of the leading and most innovative marketing executives in what is inarguably the most competitive and complex sectors of the outdoor space.” said Andy Wirth, Cofounder and CEO of Peak Ski Company, LLC. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Tracy directly and can speak to her unique ability to fully integrate and optimize brand, creative, analytics, many various technology platforms within complex environments and critically, align teams. Simply put, she’s brilliant — we are very fortunate to have her on this team and I’m certain she’ll play a central role in our success.” said Wirth.

“Both Andy Wirth and Bode Miller have been inspirations for me at different points in my life and career and I feel incredibly privileged and honored to be tasked with leading Peak Ski Company’s marketing effort.” said Tracy Chang. “I find the intensity of focus on innovation at every level of this company fascinating. It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to help build a brand from the ground up and I’m eager to use what I’ve learned over the course of my career to help bring these truly innovative and game-changing skis to the consumer market.” said Chang.

Ms. Chang has over twenty years of industry experience working across all marketing functions and disciplines with an emphasis on digital marketing. Her work in fully integrating all facets of web development, social media, CRM, content development, creative, and brand has led to her receiving industry accolades including multiple Poppy Awards from Visit California and two National Ski Area Association awards. Her exemplary work in the mobile app space has also led to a direct partnership with Apple on the development of the world’s very first ski resort app for the Apple Watch. Tracy is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Chang will report directly to Wirth, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer and will maintain responsibility for all aspects of marketing, including brand development, web development, e-commerce, digital marketing and will play a central role in the company’s focus on and commitment to providing the highest levels of service within the customer experience. As a member of the executive leadership team, Chang will also play a key role in developing the company’s strategic plans.

On April 6th, Andy Wirth and Bode Miller announced the launch of the new venture, Peak Ski Company, LLC, a direct-toconsumer, high-performance ski and brand platform that is leading with a line of six all mountain and side-country skis for the 2022/23 ski season. “Based on her success within the much larger and more complex realm of major ski resort marketing, there’s no doubt that Tracy’s going to be a valuable member of our team. Tracy joining Peak really helps to complete our efforts to develop a driven, focused, innovative and truly high-performance team.” said Peak Ski Company Cofounder and Chief Innovation Officer, Bode Miller.

The lineup of Peak’s high-performance all mountain skis for 2022/2023 includes four models, with each model delineated by the measurement (in millimeters) underfoot: The Peak 88; Peak 98; Peak 104, and Peak 110. Working with Peruzzi and tested in the Montana backcountry, the company has also developed a line of high-performance “sidecountry” skis, Peak SC by Bode Miller, including Peak 98SCs 98’s and Peak 104SCs. The Peak SC by Bode Miller skis feature the relatively lightweight characteristic of backcountry or touring skis, yet integrate those high-performance

qualities more typically found in all mountain skis.

ABOUT PEAK SKI COMPANY, LLC:

Proudly born of the mountains of Southwestern Montana and from the vision of its cofounders, Andy Wirth and Bode Miller, the Peak Ski Company is rooted in innovation. While Peak is the first, at-scale, direct-to-consumer ski company in the United States, the entire company and its affiliate partners are focused on developing advanced materials, manufacturing processes

and equipment and integrating technologies into skis with an intense cadence and a focus on performance. Peak’s 2022/23 line of skis have already been declared among the best skis available in the market, based on the ingenuity and experience of the product design and development team led by legendary alpine ski racer, Bode Miller. Peak skis deliver the world’s best, most high-performance and technologically advanced skis for the core of the consumer market in North America. Learn more t www.peakskis.com.

