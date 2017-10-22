Sego Ski Co. Announces Newly Appointed Sales Director Rex Wehrman

Sego Ski Co., a handcrafted and made-in-the-Tetons ski company, announced the hiring of ski industry veteran and athlete Rex Wehrman as global sales director.

The Sego Ski collection has shown remarkable growth since its inception in 2014, and the company says it looks forward to expanding even more under Wehrman’s leadership. “We are excited to welcome Rex to the team to build on Sego’s success,” said Tim Wells, CEO of Sego Ski Co. “Rex is an industry veteran with 27 years of winter sports experience, and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge base to extend our wholesale footprint and bring greater brand awareness to Sego.”

In 2000, Rex told Tom Winter and Ski Magazine he’d “never have a real job.” However, the former mogul phenom and big mountain freeskier climbed steadily to the top of the sales mountain, working with ski brands Head, Tyrolia, Hart and most recently, Faction. At Faction, Rex oversaw all aspects of the North American business for the ski company, including, sales, marketing and logistics.

Rex is an easily recognizable skier with a long list of accolades, including two-time U.S. freeskiing champion, and he worked tirelessly to become a leader in today’s ski industry. His combined experience on the mountain and in the field in rental, retail, manufacturing and as an athlete makes him a specialist in small-team brand building and pioneering unique products, with a strong focus on comprehensive sales and revenue generation across multiple channels.

“I’m beyond thrilled to find a group of skiers as passionate about ski design, quality, and performance as myself,” said Wehrman. “Agility in today’s business climate is imperative. Owning the factory is paramount to Sego’s dedication to domestic production and intense focus on producing the highest-quality riding tools in the world. With the current retail landscape changing by the second, remaining focused on creating sustainable growth for Sego Ski Co. and our retail partners will be the main objective. I see an enormous runway of opportunity and cannot wait to dig in and see where this winter will take us!”

With an abundance of awards from the likes of Freeskier, Powder, and Backcountry Magazines, Sego Skis said that with Rex Wehrman, they are poised to incite a blizzard of success this ski season.

Sego Ski Co. designs, tests and builds freeride skis in a factory staffed by skiers (and one snowboarder) to offer high quality, American-made skis. Look for the Sego Bus at your local ski area to try their demos this winter.