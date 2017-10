At a recent meeting of the minds in Aspen, Colorado, Snowboard Mag’s Kaitlyn Schlicht sat down with action sports thought leader Stephen Fox, co-founder of Drink Water — a winter sports athlete-driven movement to simply get people to stay hydrated and provide clean water to those in need, instead of pimping a random sugar-filled energy drink or their own accolades.

ENERGY from Drink Water on Vimeo.