Vail Resorts Takes Step Toward Zero Footprint Hiring Renewable Choice Energy

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) announced that the company has engaged Boulder, Colo.-based Renewable Choice Energy (RCE), a Schneider Electric company, to help identify and implement renewable energy projects that the Company may purchase or fund as part of its comprehensive sustainability commitment. In hiring RCE, the Company is taking another important step in pursuing its “Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint,” which includes three ambitious sustainability goals: zero net emissions by 2030, zero waste to landfill by 2030, and zero net operating impact to forests and habitat.

“This is an exciting step towards our net zero emissions goal,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “Bringing more renewable energy to the market and onto the grid is a great opportunity, and one that highlights our passion for environmental stewardship.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Vail Resorts,” said Hans Royal, associate vice president for cleantech and sustainability specialist Renewable Choice Energy-Schneider Electric. “The company’s zero net emissions commitment and 100 percent renewable energy goal illustrates true sustainability leadership, and will be an inspiration to many in the outdoor recreation industry and business community at large.”

In addition to Vail Resorts’ plan to bring new renewable energy online, Vail Resorts has also committed to capital improvement projects at several of its resorts designed to realize energy efficiencies and reduce the Company’s energy use.

Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint will enable resort guests – visiting Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe in Vermont; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan – and the Company’s more than 30,000 employees the opportunity to enjoy the natural environment and resources with minimal impact.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts’ subsidiaries operate 11 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe in Vermont; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

RCE-Schneider Electric helps companies buy energy smarter, use resources efficiently and drive sustainable growth. Its experts deliver end-to-end services and technology to commercial and industrial enterprises – developing strategic energy, sustainability and renewable energy plans, implementing programs and projects that deliver measurable results, and identifying effective financing tools. The company is the world’s largest renewable energy consultant, having helped clients procure 3 gigawatts of new wind and solar capacity. It has also transacted on more than 50 million megawatt-hours of Energy Attribute Certificates, and over 1.5 million metric tons of verified carbon offsets in Europe and around the globe. More information at www.schneider-electric.com/ess.