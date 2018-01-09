Australia’s Le Bent Announces New U.S. Sales and PR Partners

The “le bent” brand, acclaimed Australian maker of high-performance comfort base layers and socks, announced new U.S. partners in sales and public relations: Denver based Global Sales Guys’ team of specialty retail experts will manage national sales; while Maro LaBlance, brand communications specialist, will lead PR.

“I scour the world in search of specialty brands that specialty retailers love,” says Marty Carrigan, Global Sales Guys Founder. “Everyone we talked to who had experience with le bent’s socks and base layers said they were the best on the market, and once I saw and felt their products for myself, I knew it was for real and wanted to help them grow.”

After 10 years of technical boot fitting experience in an award-winning shop in Val’d’Isere and 15 years of professional skiing, best friends Simon and Anthony had become experts in the relationship between feet, socks, and boots. They then took all that experience and set out to create the ultimate ski sock. Two years of intense R&D followed, and they introduced Le Sock to the world in 2012. Le secret is their proprietary blend of bamboo and merino wool, resulting in a sock that delivers all the performance of merino without the itch. A tight collection of base layers and accessories soon followed, and today, le bent’s “FEEL THE DIFFERENCE” promise remains stronger than ever.

“I met the guys behind le bent at SIA last year and was pretty instantly hooked,” says LaBlance. “At first it was their unique brand story and infectious, fun energy that I loved. But then I saw the quality and soft handfeel of le product and was all in.”

“We dabbled in the US market over the last couple of seasons, but didn’t have the right structure in place to serve it properly,” says Simon Blondel, le bent Co-Founder. “Thanks to his experience and extensive knowledge of the market, Marty and his team are particularly well equipped to provide national representation and support to wholesale partners as part of le bent’s efforts to reinforce its service. Add to that Maro’s enthusiasm for promoting emerging brands in the snowsports and outdoor space, and we feel we’ve assembled a team to set us up for success in the US.”

Retailers interested in learning more may contact marty@globalsalesguys.com.

Le bent company founders say “good times in the great outdoors is nature’s gift for everyone to enjoy, and nothing needs to get in the way of this.” Focused on comfort and performance, they provide unique “first on skin” socks, base layers and accessories for snow sports, trail running and hiking. These all combine the performance of merino wool with the softness of rayon from bamboo delivering 100-percent itch free, irritation free, all day comfort.