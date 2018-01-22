Vans First Global Snowboarding Film to Launch at OR + Snow Show

Vans presents the official release of the brand’s long awaited first-ever full-length snowboard film, LANDLINE.

With behind the scenes photography from the two-year making of LANDLINE. showcased in the venue, House of Vans will also host a panel discussion in partnership with Kodak on the day of the event, featuring film director Tanner Pendleton, filmer Jake Price, and Vans global snow team riders Jake Kuzyk and Darrell Mathes. For a chance to hear from Vans, Kodak’s motion picture team, plus witness the new Kodak S8 camera, RSVP for the House of Vans workshop here! The official RSVP for the Denver World Premiere evening event can be found on HouseofVans.com.

Directed by the progressive filmmaker Tanner Pendleton, LANDLINE. is primarily shot on Kodak 16mm film and conveys a raw, behind the lens perspective of the Vans snowboard team as they travel the globe expressing their creative talents and eclectic personalities. Featuring full parts from Vans seasoned pros, rising stars, and bona fide pioneers of the sport, LANDLINE. embodies the true spirit and culture of modern snowboarding today.

House of Vans is slated to host a historic pop-up experience for the world premiere of LANDLINE. on January 25, at the Ogden Theater in Denver, Colorado. The night will include live music from featured LANDLINE. soundtrack artist Dinosaur Jr. and a DJ set by Sonic Youth’s very own Thurston Moore.

Here are the details for the Denver World Premier:

Vans will also be hosting a discussion panel in partnership with Kodak at 6:15pm at the Ogden Theater, prior to the premiere that will feature LANDLINE. film director Tanner Pendleton, filmer Jake Price, head of Kodak Motion Picture, Steve Bellamy and Vans global snow team riders Jake Kuzyk and Darrell Mathes.

6:15 – Discussion Panel

8:00 – Doors open, DJ set

9:00 – LANDLINE. movie

10:00 – DJ set

10:30 – Dinosaur Jr

12:00 – Curf

There will also be a first-ever screening at Copper Mountain during the On Snow Demo:

Woodward Copper – 505 Copper Rd, Frisco CO

Monday, January 29 at 7pm

The LANDLINE. global tour will kick-off in Innsbruck, Austria and travel through Germany, Canada, United States, China and South Korea. Visit Vans.com/LANDLINE to learn more about the film, explore world premiere dates, locations, ticket information and to find a local premiere near you. Pre-order the LANDLINE. video on iTunes now!

