Act Fast: Scott Lenhardt X PowderJet Sunday Morning Series

According to Jet, the two have been best bros and riding buddies since the early ’90s.

“I build custom snowboards in Vermont. Lenhardt is an artist that’s done over 50 snowboard graphics for some legendary boards, among many other rad projects. We’ve never teamed up on a graphic until last week, and it was an amazing experience. I had three boards to ship out to Milosport SLC, and Scott was lurking here after a Xmas visit. We finally got it together, and Scotty painted the raddest graphics we’ve ever had on a PowderJet. It brings a tear to the eye.”

These three hand painted boards will be available at Milo as soon as possible. If you want to check them out, they’ll be at Milosport SLC in about a week from today. They literally did 3 total boards, they’re all different, and they’re never going to do the same exact graphics ever again. If you’re interested, don’t sleep on it.