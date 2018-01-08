K2 Alliance and SheJumps Invite Women to Hit the Slopes on International Women’s Ski Day

K2 Skis is proud to be celebrating 20 years of women-specific ski and snowboard product design with its K2 Alliance, and what better way to rejoice than on the mountain for International Women’s Ski Day (IWSD). The K2 Alliance, in partnership with SheJumps, presents the fifth year running of this special event on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Women from all around the world are invited to get together to celebrate skiing, snowboarding, and the power of female camaraderie. Not a professional? The majority of us aren’t! Too young or too old? No such thing. Don’t ride with the K2 brand under your feet? We don’t care. Simply put, the K2 Alliance and SheJumps hope to encourage more friends, sisters, mothers and daughters to get on the slopes and enjoy the great outdoors whether on skis or a snowboard.

For 20 years, the K2 Alliance has been at the forefront of the women’s movement in the outdoor sports industry, supporting the innovation of women’s products and female empowerment on and off the mountain. A group of R&D testers devote time to developing and testing the women’s product line. Regional Alliances assist territory reps at events and demos. The female athletes on the K2 Skis and K2 Snowboarding rosters endorse the products and serve as role models for women and girls around the globe.

SheJumps strives to increase the participation of women and girls in outdoor activities. SheJumps programs foster confidence, leadership, and connection to nature and community. Through outdoor education, high visibility women’s events, youth initiatives and grassroots recreational gatherings, SheJumps recognizes that we are not all professionals or in perfect shape, and empowers women and girls of all ages to get outside regardless of background or levels of athletic ability.

