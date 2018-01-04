Luxury Alpine Sportswear Brand Alps and Meters Opens Unique Retail Concept Inside St. Regis

Luxury Alpine Sportswear label Alps & Meters has opened a seasonal store inside the St. Regis Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, located on the slopes of Deer Valley Mountain Resort. The store will be open throughout the ski season, offering a full selection of Alps & Meters outerwear, as well as skincare from Ursa Major, accessories from Northern Lights Optic and Darn Tough, and leather goods from Moore & Giles.

“The St. Regis Deer Valley is one of the top luxury ski destinations anywhere in the world”, said Founder/CEO Louis Joseph, former Global Director of Strategy and Innovation at PUMA SE, “We are excited to share the brand with residents, visitors, and guests of the hotel alike.”

Known for creating garments that are designed by tradition, Alps & Meters produces a line of essentials that draw on the rich history of alpine sport. Utilizing natural materials, contemporary technologies, and classic tailoring techniques, the brand’s Forged Performance product creation philosophy contributes to a line of active lifestyle sportswear that is tailored, technical, and timeless.

“Alps & Meters’ commitment to a premium product and their appreciation for memorable mountain experiences made this partnership a natural fit for us,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Brandon Hendricks. “We are always striving to provide our guests with the best of the best in all aspects of their stay including access to luxury sportswear.”

“We are proud to announce our partnership with the St. Regis. The Alps & Meters customer is someone who knows and appreciates the luxurious setting and top-notch service that the St. Regis Deer Valley provides. We’re thrilled to have a presence at this gorgeous property.”

Alps & Meters is a premium alpine sportswear company whose intent is to express a deep appreciate for rich and memorable mountain experiences through the design of first class performance outerwear that is tailored, technical and timeless. Alps & Meters designs its performance outerwear by employing a unique product creation philosophy called Forged Performance. Forged Performance fuses methods of classic garment construction, rich natural materials, and contemporary technologies to deliver maximum fit and performance.

The St. Regis Deer Valley is located in Park City, Utah and is a $320 million project spanning 12 acres and featuring 174 guest rooms, including exquisite one-bedroom suites and luxurious rooms which can be paired with the suites to form spacious two, three, and four-bedroom combinations. The most luxurious amenities of any mountain resort in the world are offered at The St. Regis Deer Valley; these include the only funicular at a North American resort, 24-hour Butler Service, award-winning Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant J&G Grill, the acclaimed St. Regis Bar, a 14,000 square-foot Reméde spa with pools, a Val d’Isere style ski “beach,” a 13,000-bottle Wine Vault, and year-round recreational activities. The slope-side resort is located at Deer Valley Resort®, just one mile from Main Street in Park City and 39 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. The St. Regis Deer Valley is managed by Falcon Investors, LLC. For additional information, please access www.stregisdeervalley.com and www.stregisdeervalleyresidences.com.